  • 2022 March 10 12:33

    Wärtsilä to install scrubbers on two new RoPax vessels

    The technology group Wärtsilä has secured a new agreement for its exhaust gas cleaning systems to be installed on two newbuild 218m roll-on/roll-off passenger vessels (RoPax) at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) in China, according to the company's release.

    The contract, which was signed in February 2022, will see Wärtsilä fit and commission two 25-megawatt V-SOx hybrid scrubber systems, which can run in both open and closed loop configurations, on each vessel. The order comes as a result of Wärtsilä's long-term commitment to the Asia-Pacific region, where the organisation has regional resources to enable it to provide sales, support and lifecycle services.

    By choosing to install Wärtsilä's exhaust gas abatement technology, the RoPax vessels will immediately comply with the 0.5% Global Sulphur Cap and will also be futureproofed against impending regulatory change. This is because Wärtsilä's modular, lifecycle technologies can be upgraded to tackle other pollutants, including Nitrogen Oxide (NOx), Particulate Matter (PM) and Carbon Dioxide (CO2).

    Wärtsilä and GSI will complete the delivery and installation of the four scrubber systems by the end of 2023 for both vessels.

    About Wärtsilä

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

