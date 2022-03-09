2022 March 9 13:10

GTT obtains tank design order for a new LNG Carrier from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNGC, according to the company's release.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024.