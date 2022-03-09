2022 March 9 09:53

IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

Shipping and logistics

In view of geopolitical risks ad sanctions, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation warned Russian ship owners and shipping companies against calling at seaports of Europe and Canada.



According to Russian Railways, loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 29.4 million tonnes in January-February 2022, down 1.6%, year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Russian Railways expects considerable growth of railway-ferry cargo flow.



CTSP started handling transit cargo under new multimodal China-Europe service.

Kaliningrad Region authorities request more ferries for Baltiysk - Ust-Luga line.



The largest international operators such as Maersk and MSC announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia. Later, Maersk notified clients in Russia on potential resumption of bookings on a full scale. Then Maersk temporarily stopped acceptance of all new bookings to/from St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad and Novorossiysk.



Kazakhstan said it would redirect cargoes located in Russia to the Latvian ports.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation recommended Russian manufacturers suspend exports of fertilizers amid sanctions.



Ports and hydraulic engineering



Russia will improve its transport and logistics infrastructure and build ferries for Far East. It should be noted that the scope of Russia’s foreign trade cargoes handled in seaports of Ukraine has reduced by three thirds over the recent eight years.



Glavgosexpertiza approved the project on dredging at Lavna terminal in Murmansk port.

Vostochny Port commenced implementation of its investment project on development of Phase 3 waterfront.

FSBI Marine Rescue Service announced an open competition for construction of Pionersky terminal.



Global Ports’ profit in 2021 grew 2.9 times.



Shipbuilding



Onezhsky Shipyard laid down the seventh serial crab catching ship of 5712LS design for Russian Crab Group.

Norebo Holding was registered as owner of Pella-Stapel LLC.



Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard held a keel-laying ceremony for the 10th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59.



Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole scheduled for July 2022.