2022 March 5 13:39

IMO calls Extraordinary Council Session

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will hold an Extraordinary Session of its Council to address the impacts on shipping and seafarers of the situation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, according to IMO's release.

The Extraordinary Session (C ES 35) was convened following requests from several Council Members.

The Session will be held on 10 and 11 March in remote session.

The IMO Council consists of 40 Member States, elected by the IMO Assembly.