2022 March 5 10:42

Russian Railways expects considerable growth of railway-ferry cargo flow

Image source: Rosmorport 2022 it has increased by a quarter

Russian Railways expects considerable growth of the railway-ferry cargo flow, Oleg Belozerov Chairman of the company’s Executive Board, said at the ceremony to raise the national flag of the Russian Federation on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky, according to the ceremony video.



“Together with the sailors, we are confidently proceeding towards the implementation of the plans to ensure our country’s full transport connectivity. Over the two months since the start of 2022, the railway-ferry service has increased by almost a quarter and we expect a strong growth in the future. With its advanced seaworthiness, the new ferry will create additional opportunities for cutting costs and implementing technological operations. We have always focused on ensuring the reliability and stability of the railway-ferry service and will do so in the future”, said Oleg Belozerov. Flag-raising ceremony for the LNG-powered Ro-Ro ferry of Project CNF19M, Marshal Rokossovsky, built at Turkish shipyard Kuzey Star for FSUE Rosmorport, was held on 4 March 2022, in the port of Ust-Luga. Russian President Vladimir Putin participated in the ceremony via video conference.