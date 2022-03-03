2022 March 3 15:12

ABS launches GHG Inventory and Carbon Accounting Service

ABS has launched Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory and Carbon Accounting, adding to its industry-leading suite of marine and offshore sustainability services.

GHG Inventory and Carbon Accounting enables organizations to quantify their GHG emissions to understand their climate impact and set goals to limit emissions as well as define their footprint and contributions in Scope 1, 2 and 3 accounting categories, according to ABS's release.

ABS provides GHG Inventory development in conformance with the ISO 14060 collection of standards, which are applicable to a variety of individual units or projects and can be applied organization wide. ABS GHG Inventory enables monitoring and control of energy consumption and GHG emissions from project inception all the way through to construction, production and decommissioning of all assets.

Using a straightforward four-step process, the ABS approach to Carbon Accounting includes carbon data management, identifying key performance indicators and benchmarking, support strategy development/implementation, and, ultimately, GHG reporting.



