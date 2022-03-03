2022 March 3 14:24

MAN invests up to 500 million euro in hydrogen production

Over the next few years, MAN Energy Solutions will invest up to 500 million euro in its subsidiary H-TEC SYSTEMS to transform the hydrogen specialist into a mass-producer of PEM electrolyzers as quickly as possible.

On its way to becoming a market leader, the company not only benefits from a global sales network and the experience that MAN Energy Solutions has in major projects, but also from direct access to the expertise and experience of the Volkswagen Group, especially in matters relating to production scaling and the supplier-based series production business.



H-TEC SYSTEMS is already successful on the market with solutions for the electrolysis of hydrogen and offers its customers integrated container solutions in the megawatt range. The specialist is restructuring its management team to implement the growth strategy, which has now been approved: Robin von Plettenberg, previously Head of the Turbomachinery Service Business at MAN Energy Solutions, is coming on board as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as well as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Frank Zimmermann will take on the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Marius Zasche, previously Head of the Components Business at MAN, completes the Executive Board team as Chief Technology & Operations Officer (CTO/ COO).





