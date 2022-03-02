2022 March 2 15:44

Wärtsilä to support sustainable operations on Viking Line’s new climate-smart flagship

The technology group Wärtsilä will provide technical management for a broad scope of solutions installed on Viking Line’s new climate-smart vessel Viking Glory under a three-year contract. The agreement was signed in December 2021, according to the company's release.

Viking Glory begins its first commercial sailing this week. It features many cutting-edge technologies intended to minimise climate impact and air pollution. The new agreement covers six LNG-powered Wärtsilä 31DF engines, two LNGPac fuel gas supply systems and three tunnel thrusters.

The Technical Management Agreement (TMA) covers maintenance planning for the above Wärtsilä equipment, as well as on-demand remote operational and technical support. Also included is Wärtsilä Expert Insight, giving unique visibility into engine health, allowing advanced diagnostics and real-time optimisation of the performance and emissions.

Wärtsilä’s support for Viking Glory joins its long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreement for engines and other Wärtsilä equipment on Viking Grace, another highly sustainable vessel launched ten years ago. Although Viking Grace is smaller – at 218m rather than 222m length and 32m beam rather than 35m – Viking Glory will use 10% less fuel because of the advanced technologies installed.

Optimised maintenance and technical management agreements form an essential pillar of Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Agreements offering, helping to secure cost-effective and emissions-compliant operations across the lifecycle of customers’ vessels.

Other Wärtsilä equipment on the vessel includes the Aquarius UV ballast water management system, Nacos Platinum navigation system and dynamic positioning system.

Viking Glory will sail between Turku in Finland and Stockholm in Sweden from March 2022.



Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2021, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.