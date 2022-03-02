2022 March 2 15:03

APM Terminals Kalundborg celebrates a successful first year of operations

APM Terminals Kalundborg, located in North West Zealand (Denmark), received its first vessel call on 1 March 2021, according to the company's release.

In addition to offering approximately 12h shorter steam times by sea, the terminal has helped remove heavy trucks out of the Copenhagen traffic.

The terminal offers 24/7 operations, industry-leading truck turn times averaging just 10 minutes, and a comprehensive service offering, including maintenance and repair and reefer capabilities.

APM Terminals Kalundborg has adopted cleaner fuel solutions, selecting GTL (gas-to-liquids) fuel for its reach stackers and terminal tractors. This solution allows the use of cleaner fuel in conventional diesel engines, is practically free of Sulphur and aromatics and produces significantly less smoke.

The container terminal in Kalundborg is fully owned by APM Terminals and has a yearly capacity of 50 000 TEU (35 000 container moves). Located on an area of 50 000 m2, it has berth length of 500 metres, a maximum draft of 15 metres and 100 reefer plugs.

Two mobile cranes offer lifting capacity of 100 tons each and a third crane capable of lifting 150 tons is also available for operation.