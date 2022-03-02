  • Home
  • News
  • CMA CGM suspends all bookings to and from Russia
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 2 09:53

    CMA CGM suspends all bookings to and from Russia

    CMA CGM Group has decided to suspend all bookings to and from Russia as of March 1 and until further notice, according to the company's release.

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 2

17:48 Throughput of Azov port in 2M’2022 fell by 23% YoY
17:24 PSA Singapore and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research sign a research collaboration agreement
17:03 Krasnoye Sormovo lays down 10th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
16:45 Frontline says may suspend transportation of crude oil from Russia
16:35 Maersk notifies clients in Russia on potential resumption of bookings on a full scale
16:14 The world’s largest hydraulic crane heads to the port of Immingham in a £3 million investment by Associated British Ports
15:44 Wärtsilä to support sustainable operations on Viking Line’s new climate-smart flagship
15:22 Keel-laying held for 18-MW multifunctional rescue ship of Project IBSV02 for Marine Rescue Service
15:03 APM Terminals Kalundborg celebrates a successful first year of operations
14:23 Fincantieri launches the new class of ships “Allura” for Oceania Cruises
14:09 Royal IHC sells IHC Hytech B.V. to a number of private investors
13:15 Impact of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on port of Rotterdam
13:09 Port Said Touristic Port receives the yacht “El Leon”
12:32 Oil shipments via CPC Marine Terminal in 2M’2022 rose by 12.7% YoY
12:09 Silversea Cruises christened Silver Origin in San Cristobal, the Galápagos Islands
11:47 Last shipment of grain arrives in Albania from Russia
11:26 Asian Aframax freight for shipping Far East Russia ESPO crude nearly double
11:09 CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge on dry cargo from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco to the French Guiana & French West Indies
10:59 Malaysia bars Russian tanker from docking amid sanctions
10:53 Government of Canada prohibits Russian ships and fishing vessels from entering Canadian ports and internal waters
10:13 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue rapid growth on Mar 02
10:09 DB Schenker and CMA CGM offer regular emission-free ocean freight
09:58 ExxonMobil to discontinue operations at Sakhalin-1
09:53 CMA CGM suspends all bookings to and from Russia
09:50 Kaliningrad Region authorities request more ferries for Baltiysk - Ust-Luga line
09:31 Indian Register of Shipping completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management
09:27 Crude oil futures exceeded $110 per barrel
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of March 1

2022 March 1

18:14 A.P. Moller – Maersk says it suspends bookings within ocean, air and rail supply chain covering all Russian gateway ports
18:04 Hagland Shipping orders another environmental friendly newbuild
18:02 MSC temporarily halts bookings to / from Russia
18:02 British ports are closed for all ships with any Russian connection
17:43 DP World launches a new rail service between Stuttgart, Germersheim and Rotterdam
17:21 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term ocean freight rates on the rise again, as demand, congestion and geopolitical uncertainty squeeze shippers
16:12 P&O Maritime Logistics enters container carrying market after industry-leading modification of MCV vessels
15:54 The world’s first dual fuel LNG powered VLCC classed by CCS is delivered
15:36 RF President’s order to impose temporary restrictions on exit of foreign business from Russian assets
15:24 PSA Jurong Island Terminal achieves a record container volume of more than 100,000 TEUs in 2021
15:04 TotalEnergies wins maritime lease to develop a 3 GW+ offshore wind farm on the east coast of New York and New Jersey
14:31 Construction of the world’s southernmost LNG-powered car and passenger ferry starts at Rauma, Finland
14:08 The European Commission clears the merger of Cargotec with Konecranes
14:01 Record number of cruise ships expected in Riga this year
13:21 Konecranes receives order for two all-electric Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes with battery drives to support emissions reduction in California
13:05 BP weighs selling Rosneft stake back to Russian explorer
13:04 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port continues providing services to all its customers as per normal
12:49 TotalEnergies will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia
12:31 Norwegian zero-emission bulk carrier project awarded LR AiP
12:10 New rail shuttle between the Port of Gothenburg and Rosersberg
11:36 Glavgosexpertiza approves project on dredging at Lavna terminal in Murmansk port
11:02 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 1.7% in 2M’2022
10:47 Kajima Corporation and Van Oord kick-off with three offshore wind projects in Japan
10:38 MABUX: World bunker prices may continue rising on March 01 amid geopolitical tensions and market instability
10:20 Crude oil futures rise as fears of supply disruptions remain
10:09 UN agencies renew call to collaboratively support seafarers
09:34 CTSP starts handling transit cargo under new multimodal China-Europe service
09:27 Shell intends to exit equity partnerships held with Gazprom entities
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 28

2022 February 28

18:51 ABS publishes whitepaper on autonomous vessel developments
18:21 Sanmar Shipyards completes record number of vessels in a month
18:00 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year