-
2022 March 2 09:53
CMA CGM suspends all bookings to and from Russia
CMA CGM Group has decided to suspend all bookings to and from Russia as of March 1 and until further notice, according to the company's release.
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM
2022 March 2
2022 March 1
2022 February 28
|18:51
|ABS publishes whitepaper on autonomous vessel developments
|18:21
|Sanmar Shipyards completes record number of vessels in a month
|18:00
|Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year