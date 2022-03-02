-
2022 March 2 11:09
CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge on dry cargo from the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco to the French Guiana & French West Indies
CMA CGM informs its customers of the following Overweight Surcharge applicable as follows:
Effective April 1st, 2022 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice :
Origin: From East Med, West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & Morocco
Destination: To the French Guiana & French West Indies
Cargo: Dry
Quantum: EUR 200 per 20' dry with a container gross weight equal to or exceeding 18 tons
