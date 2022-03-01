  • Home
  • News
  • The European Commission clears the merger of Cargotec with Konecranes
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 1 14:08

    The European Commission clears the merger of Cargotec with Konecranes

    The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed merger between Cargotec and Konecranes. The approval is conditional on the divestiture of certain businesses, according to Commission's release.

    Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Cargotec and Konecranes are two global leaders of container and cargo handling equipment. Port terminal operators, logistics companies and a wide range of industrial players in Europe depend on this equipment to lift and carry containers and heavy loads. In the current container shipping industry landscape, we needed to make sure that this merger would not harm the supply chains by further price increases. Following the remedies offered by the two companies, customers in Europe will continue to have sufficient choice of port equipment and will continue benefitting from competitive prices and a great choice of technology.”

    The two companies are the largest European and amongst the leading global manufacturers of container and cargo handling equipment, as well as providers of terminal automation solutions.

    During its in-depth investigation, the Commission received feedback from a broad range of market participants, including terminal operators, and cranes and other container handling equipment manufacturers.

    Following its market investigation, the Commission had concerns that the transaction, as initially notified, would have substantially lessened competition and likely led to higher prices in the European Economic Area, with respect to a number of container and cargo handling equipment types, in particular in the areas of:
     rubber-tired gantry cranes;
     straddle/shuttle carriers;
     mobile equipment, and in particular reach stackers, empty container handlers and heavy-duty lift trucks (>10 tonne capacity).

    For each of these areas, the merged entity would have very large market shares and only face competition from very few remaining competitors. European customers would not have effective access to new suppliers of container and cargo handling equipment, due to significant existing barriers to entry. As a result, European terminals and industrial customers would have faced higher prices and reduced choice of these critical pieces of equipment.

    In addition, the Commission's investigation found that the transaction, given the vertical integration of Konecranes' mobile equipment business with Cargotec's spreaders business, would have restricted access to a sufficient customer base for competing mobile equipment spreaders suppliers.

    To address the Commission's concerns the companies offered the following commitments:

    In the rubber-tired gantry cranes, and straddle and shuttle carriers markets, Cargotec committed to divest its full cranes and straddle/shuttle carrier business, including a manufacturing plant in Poland and a licence for use of Cargotec's Kalmar brand for the divested product categories.

     In the mobile equipment markets, including for mobile equipment spreaders, Konecranes committed to divest its business for the manufacturing and commercialisation of reach stackers, full container handlers, empty container handlers, as well as forklift trucks. This includes manufacturing plants in Sweden and China, and contracts with distributors.

    These commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission. Feedback received from several customers, distributors and competitors in the market test of the proposed commitments confirmed the Commission's view that the divested assets constitute viable businesses that would enable suitable buyers to effectively compete with the merged entity.

    The Commission therefore concluded that the proposed transaction, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns. The decision is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments.

    A number of competition agencies, including those in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Israel, are still investigating the proposed merger. The Commission is in regular contact with these agencies.

    Cargotec, based in Finland, offers equipment and services in particular for cargo handling in ports and terminals, as well as for ship and road transport (including container handling equipment and terminal automated solutions) through its Kalmar business.

    Konecranes, also based in Finland, offers equipment and services in particular for lifting and cargo handling in shipyards, ports and terminals, such as container handling equipment and automation technology.

    The transaction was notified to the Commission on 28 May 2021 and the Commission opened an in-depth investigation on 2 July 2021.

    The Commission has the duty to assess mergers and acquisitions involving companies with a turnover above certain thresholds (see Article 1 of the Merger Regulation) and to prevent concentrations that would significantly impede effective competition in the EEA or any substantial part of it.

    The vast majority of notified mergers do not pose competition problems and are cleared after a routine review. From the moment a transaction is notified, the Commission generally has 25 working days to decide whether to grant approval (Phase I) or to start an in-depth investigation (Phase II).

    There are currently three on-going phase II merger investigations: the proposed acquisition of Recticel by Greiner, the proposed acquisition of Grail by Illumina, and the proposed acquisition of Trimo by Kingspan Group.

Другие новости по темам: Cargotec, Konecranes, EC  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 1

15:24 PSA Jurong Island Terminal achieves a record container volume of more than 100,000 TEUs in 2021
15:04 TotalEnergies wins maritime lease to develop a 3 GW+ offshore wind farm on the east coast of New York and New Jersey
14:31 Construction of the world’s southernmost LNG-powered car and passenger ferry starts at Rauma, Finland
14:08 The European Commission clears the merger of Cargotec with Konecranes
14:01 Record number of cruise ships expected in Riga this year
13:21 Konecranes receives order for two all-electric Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes with battery drives to support emissions reduction in California
13:05 BP weighs selling Rosneft stake back to Russian explorer
13:04 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port continues providing services to all its customers as per normal
12:49 TotalEnergies will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia
12:31 Norwegian zero-emission bulk carrier project awarded LR AiP
12:10 New rail shuttle between the Port of Gothenburg and Rosersberg
11:36 Glavgosexpertiza approves project on dredging at Lavna terminal in Murmansk port
11:02 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 1.7% in 2M’2022
10:47 Kajima Corporation and Van Oord kick-off with three offshore wind projects in Japan
10:38 MABUX: World bunker prices may continue rising on March 01 amid geopolitical tensions and market instability
10:20 Crude oil futures rise as fears of supply disruptions remain
10:09 UN agencies renew call to collaboratively support seafarers
09:34 CTSP starts handling transit cargo under new multimodal China-Europe service
09:27 Shell intends to exit equity partnerships held with Gazprom entities
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 28

2022 February 28

18:51 ABS publishes whitepaper on autonomous vessel developments
18:21 Sanmar Shipyards completes record number of vessels in a month
18:00 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year
17:29 Universal Handling Company (Ust-Luga) invested RUB 9.4 million in environment protection
17:06 Port of Hamburg posts 2021 results
16:27 TransContainer signed agreement on transit transportation development with Chinese partners
16:17 Hapag-Lloyd and ONE had stopped orders for freight in some ports of Russia
16:05 Maersk moves cargo to and from Ukraine to ports with less yard density
15:58 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 35,618 pmt
15:31 Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%
14:03 ProPakistani: Russia wants to install a gas terminal in Gwadar
13:02 China MSA to revise the ship routing and reporting system for Xiamen port from 01 Mar 2022
12:19 DNV awards AiP for methanol-fuelled VLCC developed by DSIC and CSET
11:57 RF Government to launch subsidizing of coastal shipping on NSR in 2022
11:36 Alphaliner ratifies Valenciaport as the leading European port in the Mediterranean
10:52 Stena RoRo has built the world's largest civilian hospital ship
10:42 KN shareholders approved a decision on the acquisition of the FSRU Independence at the end of its lease agreement
10:23 MABUX: High volatility with no firm trend remains in Global bunker market on Feb 28
10:08 Crude oil futures surged on supply disruption worries
09:34 Port of Tallinn Group reports 3-pct increase of revenue in 2021
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 25

2022 February 27

15:17 New Richmond container storage facility strengthens Canada’s supply chains
14:31 JAXPORT: Panelists to explore emerging supply chain trends during 2022 State of the Port address
13:29 Despite supply chain challenges, dairy companies, Port of Los Angeles, and CMA CGM make progress to prioritize U.S. dairy exports
12:37 GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3
11:42 GTT scores tank design order for ne LNG carrier duo from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
10:51 Port of Savannah to grow capacity by 60 percent

2022 February 26

15:03 IRS completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management Pte Ltd
13:28 Asiatic Lloyd Maritime signs contract with KDI to digitalize four new container vessels
12:33 Maersk announces the appointment of Hasan Faraz as the new Managing Director for Pakistan
11:46 The Port of Barcelona to invest €110 million in the Nexigen project to improve air quality
10:54 H2Gate becomes H2A

2022 February 25

18:25 Ports of Stockholm reports high passenger numbers and increased freight volumes in 2021
18:13 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:05 15 percent of the transhipment in Rotterdam is Russia-related
17:34 Turkish politicians call on gov’t to remain loyal to Montreux in wake of Ukraine war
17:20 Port of Rotterdam operated at pre-corona level in 2021
16:35 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease slightly in February 2022
15:50 Sovcomflot continues safe transportation of cargo