Glavgosexpertiza approves project on dredging at Lavna terminal in Murmansk port

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project on dredging in the water area and at the approaches to coal handling terminal “Lavna” in the seaport of Murmansk.

Construction of commercial sea port “Lavna” on the western shore of the Kola Bay kicked in autumn 2021. At the first phase, the terminal will focus on coal handling and then will be developed as a universal cargo port.

According to the project documentation, the site is located in the Lavna river mouth between Mishukovo and Mezhdurechye settlements. The depth at the approaches to the site is 21.15 meters. Upon completion of dredging works, the depth in the operational part of the water area will be 20.9 meters. Total area of dredging will exceed 210,500 square meters. The turning area will have a diameter of 550 m.

General Designer of the project – LENMORNIIPROEKT JSC.

