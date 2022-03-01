  • Home
  • News
  • P&O Maritime Logistics enters container carrying market after industry-leading modification of MCV vessels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 March 1 16:12

    P&O Maritime Logistics enters container carrying market after industry-leading modification of MCV vessels

    P&O Maritime Logistics is primed to enter the container carrying market, helping to relieve stretched supply chains after recently completed the first-ever container fitting modification to the deck of a Multi-Carrying Vessel (MCV), according to the company's release.
     
    The containerised market entry marks a first for P&O Maritime Logistics and comes off the back of the maritime solutions provider working with customer Unifeeder on providing services on container routes with low number of containers but a need for a fast turnaround due to logistics limitations, low volume high frequency routes.
     
    P&O Maritime Logistics’ MCV fleet is now more flexible as it will be able to carry 20-foot, 40-foot and 45-foot containers when container capacity is most in need in addition to the original design to transport general and oversized project cargo. By entering this new part of the maritime sector, P&O Maritime Logistics demonstrate the versatility of its MCV fleet.
     
    The new model of container carrying MCVs provide a solution to the high demand of container carriers in Europe – alleviating pressure on supply chains being felt across the continent and worldwide. Container fitted MCVs are ideal for lower volume, high frequency shortsea routes as well as trade routes through rivers and to shallow water ports like the transit between Turkey and the Caspian via the Russian rivers, where multiple vessels are expected to be employed next year.
     
    As part of DP World, P&O Maritime Logistics is looking forward to adding value to the global portfolio of DP World ports assisting in decongestion, ability to serve minor adjacent terminals and therefore drive main line volumes to DP World facilities. The same model will also be applied to other global container terminals which are facing congestion in the current container market.
     
    P&O Maritime Logistics has been continually broadening the horizon of its fleet, with an additional five vessels expected to undergo container fitting in the future.
     
    Currently, several MCVs are delivering wind turbine blades, large process modules, reactors, and pressure vessels on shortsea routes and in the open season of the Volga Don Canal, with further deliveries are expected in 2022.
     
    P&O Maritime Logistics’ MCV fleet is one of the youngest and most environmentally friendly in the sector. Trading areas include the Caspian Sea, Black Sea, North Sea, Mediterranean Sea, Baltic Sea and the Russian Inland Waterway System.
     
    About P&O Maritime Logistics: 

    P&O Maritime Logistics is a leading provider of marine solutions with a focus on offshore energy, port services and logistics. The company owns and operates approximately 400 vessels and provides a wide portfolio of value-added marine services and the ability to integrate these offerings for its customers – always with safety and the environment at the forefront.   

    Headquartered in Dubai, the company has operations globally across all seven continents.  


Другие новости по темам: P&O Maritime Logistics, DP World  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 March 1

18:14 A.P. Moller – Maersk says it suspends bookings within ocean, air and rail supply chain covering all Russian gateway ports
18:04 Hagland Shipping orders another environmental friendly newbuild
18:02 British ports are closed for all ships with any Russian connection
18:02 MSC temporarily halts bookings to / from Russia
17:43 DP World launches a new rail service between Stuttgart, Germersheim and Rotterdam
17:21 Xeneta container rates alert: long-term ocean freight rates on the rise again, as demand, congestion and geopolitical uncertainty squeeze shippers
16:12 P&O Maritime Logistics enters container carrying market after industry-leading modification of MCV vessels
15:54 The world’s first dual fuel LNG powered VLCC classed by CCS is delivered
15:36 RF President’s order to impose temporary restrictions on exit of foreign business from Russian assets
15:24 PSA Jurong Island Terminal achieves a record container volume of more than 100,000 TEUs in 2021
15:04 TotalEnergies wins maritime lease to develop a 3 GW+ offshore wind farm on the east coast of New York and New Jersey
14:31 Construction of the world’s southernmost LNG-powered car and passenger ferry starts at Rauma, Finland
14:08 The European Commission clears the merger of Cargotec with Konecranes
14:01 Record number of cruise ships expected in Riga this year
13:21 Konecranes receives order for two all-electric Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes with battery drives to support emissions reduction in California
13:05 BP weighs selling Rosneft stake back to Russian explorer
13:04 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port continues providing services to all its customers as per normal
12:49 TotalEnergies will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia
12:31 Norwegian zero-emission bulk carrier project awarded LR AiP
12:10 New rail shuttle between the Port of Gothenburg and Rosersberg
11:36 Glavgosexpertiza approves project on dredging at Lavna terminal in Murmansk port
11:02 Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 1.7% in 2M’2022
10:47 Kajima Corporation and Van Oord kick-off with three offshore wind projects in Japan
10:38 MABUX: World bunker prices may continue rising on March 01 amid geopolitical tensions and market instability
10:20 Crude oil futures rise as fears of supply disruptions remain
10:09 UN agencies renew call to collaboratively support seafarers
09:34 CTSP starts handling transit cargo under new multimodal China-Europe service
09:27 Shell intends to exit equity partnerships held with Gazprom entities
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 28

2022 February 28

18:51 ABS publishes whitepaper on autonomous vessel developments
18:21 Sanmar Shipyards completes record number of vessels in a month
18:00 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in January 2022 fell by 23%, year-on-year
17:29 Universal Handling Company (Ust-Luga) invested RUB 9.4 million in environment protection
17:06 Port of Hamburg posts 2021 results
16:27 TransContainer signed agreement on transit transportation development with Chinese partners
16:17 Hapag-Lloyd and ONE had stopped orders for freight in some ports of Russia
16:05 Maersk moves cargo to and from Ukraine to ports with less yard density
15:58 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:35 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 35,618 pmt
15:31 Egypt's Suez canal to increase tolls by up to 10%
14:03 ProPakistani: Russia wants to install a gas terminal in Gwadar
13:02 China MSA to revise the ship routing and reporting system for Xiamen port from 01 Mar 2022
12:19 DNV awards AiP for methanol-fuelled VLCC developed by DSIC and CSET
11:57 RF Government to launch subsidizing of coastal shipping on NSR in 2022
11:36 Alphaliner ratifies Valenciaport as the leading European port in the Mediterranean
10:52 Stena RoRo has built the world's largest civilian hospital ship
10:42 KN shareholders approved a decision on the acquisition of the FSRU Independence at the end of its lease agreement
10:23 MABUX: High volatility with no firm trend remains in Global bunker market on Feb 28
10:08 Crude oil futures surged on supply disruption worries
09:34 Port of Tallinn Group reports 3-pct increase of revenue in 2021
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of February 25

2022 February 27

15:17 New Richmond container storage facility strengthens Canada’s supply chains
14:31 JAXPORT: Panelists to explore emerging supply chain trends during 2022 State of the Port address
13:29 Despite supply chain challenges, dairy companies, Port of Los Angeles, and CMA CGM make progress to prioritize U.S. dairy exports
12:37 GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3
11:42 GTT scores tank design order for ne LNG carrier duo from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
10:51 Port of Savannah to grow capacity by 60 percent

2022 February 26

15:03 IRS completes CAP certification of VLCCs and LPGs of MOL Tankship Management Pte Ltd
13:28 Asiatic Lloyd Maritime signs contract with KDI to digitalize four new container vessels
12:33 Maersk announces the appointment of Hasan Faraz as the new Managing Director for Pakistan