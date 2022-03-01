2022 March 1 17:43

DP World launches a new rail service between Stuttgart, Germersheim and Rotterdam

DP World is launching a new rail service between the Upper Rhine region and the Port of Rotterdam, enhancing its impressive European Inland Network further and offering more sustainable and robust transport options to its customers, according to the company's release.



The new service, starting on 14 March 2022, connects Rotterdam with two roundtrips per week with calls in Germersheim and Stuttgart.



It is another significant step for DP World’s Inland Network, which now consists of 12 inland terminals: three in Germany, four in Switzerland, two in Belgium and three in the Alsace region of France, providing resilient trimodal transport – road, rail, and waterway.



According to Eurostat, Intra-European trade was estimated at €3.11 trillion in 2016, 78% higher than the value of exports leaving the EU, and accounting for more than 15% of total global trade. Between 2016 and 2020, exports between EU countries increased by EUR 219 billion, despite falling by EUR 228 billion between 2019 and 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



