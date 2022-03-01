  • Home
  • 2022 March 1 11:02

    Russian Railways' network loading climbed by 1.7% in 2M’2022

    Image source: Russian Railways
    Coal, oil and ore loading demonstrated growth

    In January-February 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 201.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 1.7%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says. In the reported period, Russian Railways increased loading of the following types of cargo: coal – 60.2 million tonnes (+0.7%, year-on-year); coke – 1.9 million tonnes (+4.9%); crude oil and oil products– 37.2 million tonnes (+6.4%); iron and manganese ore – 18.9 million tonnes (+1.3%); ferrous metal – 11.8 million tonnes (+6.5%); cement – 2.8 million tonnes (+10.3%); chemicals and soda – 4.2 million tonnes (+3.3%); industrial feedstock and moulded materials – 5.2 million tonnes (+7.7%); other cargoes including containerized cargo – 18.2 million tonnes (+13.2%).

    The decrease was registered in the following segments:  ferrous metal scrap – 1.6 million tonnes (-17.6%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 10.7 million tonnes (-0.6%); timber – 5.7 million tonnes (-14.9%); grain – 3.7 million tonnes (-29.6%); construction materials – 16.3 million tonnes (-0.1%); nonferrous and sulfuric ores – 2.8 million tonnes (-6.9%).

    In January-February 2022, freight turnover rose by 1.2%, year-on-year, to 425.4 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run  declined by 0.3% to 535.9 billion tariff ton-km.

    In February, loading of Russian Railways totaled 97.1 million tonnes (+0.5%, year-on-year).

    In February 2022, freight turnover rose by 2.4% to 200.6 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run rose by 1.8% to 252.7 billion ton-km.

