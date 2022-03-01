2022 March 1 09:34

CTSP starts handling transit cargo under new multimodal China-Europe service

Image source: CTSP



Container terminal Saint-Petersburg JSC (CTSP, a company of Port One Group) starts handling cargoes in the framework of a multimodal container service from China to Europe organized by logistic operator FELB in partnership with Samskip.

In February 2022, CTSP handled yet another, the forth, train under this service. 49 containers were delivered by railway from the Chinese city of Taiyuan. It took the train 14 days to come from China to Saint-Petersburg. 35 containers were transshipped onto Samskip container shipping line’s ship Pirita for further transportation to Germany. The remaining containers left the terminal for clients across Russia.

The new container service between Asia and Europe was launched by FELB in December 2021 to meet the customers’ growing demand for railway transportation of cargo from east to west across the territory of Russia. The operator plans regular shipments of trains.

Closeness to Avtovo station of Oktyabrskaya Railway, well developed infrastructure with the company’s own tracks and advanced technical facilities let CTSP accept and handle transit trains within short period of time.

“The new service will noticeably strengthen the trade of goods with China, as we are now able to offer our customers a stable solution with manageable transit times”, comments Uwe Leuschner, CEO of the FELB Group.

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (CTSP, a company of Port One Group) is one of the leading stevedores operating within Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and specializing in handling of all types of container cargo, including refrigerated containers, oversize and hazardous cargoes.