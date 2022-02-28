2022 February 28 18:51

ABS publishes whitepaper on autonomous vessel developments

ABS has published a whitepaper proposing a goal-based framework for future rules to enable autonomous vessel operations.

The ABS Autonomous Vessels Whitepaper is designed to support the industry’s increasing adoption of autonomous capabilities with a focus on safe implementation. It sets out 10 goals to create a framework for the design and operation of autonomous vessels and addresses key issues in implementation.

The whitepaper also includes an update on the outcome of the IMO’s Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) Regulatory Scoping Exercise, an important step on the road toward the development of requirements governing autonomous operations.

Industry-leading autonomy and remote-control initiatives ABS has worked on include a remotely operated harbor tug developed by Keppel Offshore & Marine and ABB that became the first in the world to receive the ABS REMOTE-COM (NAV) notation designating the vessel satisfied the ABS requirements associated with remote-control navigation. ABS has also awarded Approval in Principle (AIP) to technology in an autonomous tug project from ST Engineering, POSH and M1 Limited. Earlier this year ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) signed a strategic framework agreement to work together on a series of autonomous projects. ABS is also working on a project with Svitzer A/S to jointly develop the RECOTUG™ – a commercial tug designed to be fully operated from a remote operations center on shore.