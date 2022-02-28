2022 February 28 15:58

PortNews offers new edition of its magazine

PortNews Media Group has issued its first magazine this year, 1(41)2022

The world has entered a new reality with vague outlines. Obviously, the current year is going to be much more challenging and unpredictable than the previous one. We are going to see alteration of global transport flows and unprecedented pressure of sanctions. Those issues are to be covered by next editions of our magazine.



The first edition of this year was prepared in the period when the determining factors of the global economy and trade were the COVID‑19 related restrictions and resilience of national markets. The beginning of the year is traditionally marked by regulatory amendments. For our readers’ convenience, they are gathered in the Accent section.



The Tactic and Strategy section is focused on the priorities and methods to meet the goals set forth by the Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation until 2030 and the forecast until 2035 adopted in December 2021.



Special attention is paid to the development of the regulatory framework for offshore operations beyond the borders of Russian seaports.



The Shipbuilding section summarizes preliminary results of the industry in 2021 and provides a detailed description of the digital shipyard project being implemented at the premises of Onezhsky Shipyard in Karelia. It also shares the opinions of the legislative authorities on possible solutions of domestic ship repair issues including improvement of the regulatory framework.



This time, the Logistics section is remarkably large and, hopefully, interesting digitalization in various transport segments brought into spotlight. We go into detail on introduction of IT solutions in logistic chains, development of autonomous shipping and creation of a Unified Platform of the Northern Sea Route Digital Services (UPDS NSR) by Rosatom. Besides, we analyze the global freight market situation, outline the key factors hindering the inland shipping development and cover the situation in domestic market of sea cruises. Vladimir GaDalkin, technical superintendent of PAO Sovcomflot, told PortNews Magazine about shaping the group’s system of fleet maintenance.



The Port Infrastructure section is full of information as usual. It contains analytics on stevedore business in 2021 and on a new trend towards development of industrial zones around Russia’s major seaports. It also presents the result of the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging” organized by PortNews Media Group. A special material is dedicated to the key dredging projects in Russia and to plans on construction of the dredging fleet for implementation of sea and inland infrastructure projects.



The Port Service. Bunkering section offers expert opinions regarding practical application of new oil spill response regulations as well as information about the state supervision changes.



Our readers are also offered a traditional analysis of Russia’s bunker market for 2021. The review contains the details on bunker demand and price fluctuations basing on IAA PortNews’ own data provided weekly by Russian bunker suppliers.



The editorial team hopes the magazine content will help its readers make strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation.

PortNews Magazine Editor-in-Chief – Tatyana Vilde



