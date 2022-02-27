2022 February 27 11:42

GTT scores tank design order for ne LNG carrier duo from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT says that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNGCs[1] on behalf of an African ship-owner.



As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.



The vessels are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2025.