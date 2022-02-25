2022 February 25 18:13

IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

Shipping and Logistics



The Russian Federation suspended shipping in the Sea of Azov due to the “special military operation” in Ukraine.



Maersk launches its new Intermodal Freight Services AE66 between Far East and Europe.

FESCO launched a new regular marine container service Japan Trans-Siberian Line 2 (JTSL 2) that connects Commercial Port Vladivostok with ports of Japan. The viability of those services amid sanctions is questionable.



Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika, lead ship of Project 22220, completed escorting a convoy of ships along the Northern Sea Route. It was the first Arctic operation on escorting ships of low ice class westwards at this time of year.



Icebreaker support season is over in the ports of Yeisk and Rostov-on-Don.



Volga Shipping Company JSC (Volga-Flot JSC) joined Port of Hamburg Marketing.



Ports and Hydraulic Engineering



Russia’s southern ports – Yeisk, Temryuk, Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Ust-Donetsky, Azov – do not perform any ship loading operations amid shipping suspended in the Sea of Azov.



RF Government revised the parameters of the concession agreement on Lavna project.



The port of Anadyr will be expanded with plots of land and water areas of Beringovsky, Egvekinot and Providenia terminals.



In 2021, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC invested RUB 52.1 million under its programme on development of port infrastructure.

Azov Sea Terminal LLC is implementing a project on construction of a multipurpose facility for handling grain and general cargo with annual capacity of 1.5 - 2 million tonnes by 2024.



Shipbuilding



Garegin Tsaturov appointed as General Director of Leningrad Shipyard “Pella” (Pella JSC).



Khabarovsk Territory Gov't expects manufacture of Murena landing boats to become new growth point of region’s shipbuilding.

Okskaya Shipyard held a keel-laying ceremony for the third dry cargo carrier of RSD71 Project series for Volga Shipping Company.



Incidents

Two civilian cargo vessels were fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sea of Azov.