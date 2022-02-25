2022 February 25 14:49

Okskaya Shipyard lays down third ship of Project RSD71 for Volga Shipping Company

Image source: Volga Shipping Company

On 25 February 2022, Okskaya Shipyard held a keel-laying ceremony for the third dry cargo carrier of RSD71 Project series, says Volga Shipping Company which had contracted the ship.

The ship will be named after Vladimir Yerygin, honored employee of the transport industry.

The keel-laying ceremony was attended by representatives of Volga Shipping Company, Okskaya Shipyard, Administration of Black Sea Ports and Vladimir Yerygin’s son Aleksandr Yerygin.

Vladimir Yerygin (1955-2020) ex-head of the Administration of Black Sea Ports honored employee of the maritime fleet and honored employee of Russia’s transport industry.



RSD71 is a new domestically developed design of sea-and-river going ships. The project will be first implemented in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, by Okskaya Shipyard. Project RSD71 was designed specially for the cargo base of Volga Shipping Company. The key advantage of RSD71 ships is their universality which guarantees efficient operation in the sea with a deadweight of 7,170 tonnes and on inland routes with a deadweight of 4,380 tonnes.

The new design meets all the recent environmental standards including Tier III compliance. It also includes the most advanced systems of automation and assistance to navigation. The shipping company plans to obtain up to 20 ships of that design.

Ships of Project RSD71 are designed for sea and mixed sea-and-river navigation for transportation of general and bulk cargo including grain, packaged and round timber, scrap metal, bunches and rolls of metal, large-sized and heavy-lift cargoes, coal, dangerous goods of 1.4S, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6.1, 8, 9 classes of IMDG Code and cargoes of category B of IMSBC Code.

Key particulars: LOA – 119.96 m, BOA – 16.98 m, depth - 6 m, sea/river draft – 4.90 / 3.60 m, sea/river deadweight – 7,173/4,395 t, endurance - 20 days, cargo hold capacity – 9,063 cbm.

The first series of Project RSD71 numbers four units. The lead ship was laid down on 21 October 2021. The first wo ships are to be delivered in 2022, the remaining two - in 2023.

Established in 1843, Volga Shipping Company is one of Russia’s largest shipping enterprises. The fleet under operational management of the company numbers about 250 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes. In 2020, the company transported 14.5 million tonnes of cargo.

The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.

Photos contributed by Volga Shipping Company