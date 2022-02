2022 February 25 10:46

CMA CGM suspends all vessel calls to Ukraine

The CMA CGM Group has decided to suspend all vessel calls to Ukraine until further notice, according to the company's release.

As a result:

The BEX and BSMAR services will omit Odessa, Ukraine.

Bookings to and from Odessa are suspended.

The floating cargo to Ukraine will be redirected to the ports of Constanza (Romania), Tripoli (Lebanon) or Piraeus (Greece).