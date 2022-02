2022 February 25 09:09

CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from Baltic ports to the Indian Subcontinent

CMA CGM has announced the following Overweight Surcharge (OWS):

Effective March 15th, 2022:

Origin: From Baltic ports

Destination: To the Indian Subcontinent

Cargo: Dry

Amount: USD 200 per 20' dry with a container gross weight over 15 tons