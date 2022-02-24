2022 February 24 17:45

Turbine supplier selected for Baltyk II and III projects in Poland

Equinor and partner Polenergia have selected Siemens Gamesa as the preferred supplier of wind turbine generators for the MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III projects, two of the largest and most advanced offshore wind farms being developed in Poland, with a total installed capacity of 1440 MW, according to the company's release.

The signing of the preferred supplier agreement is a key milestone for the MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III projects. It is an important step towards delivering on the projects’ goal of providing offshore wind energy as a significant part of the Polish energy transformation.

Under the announced deal Siemens Gamesa will deliver its flagship model SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine to cover the maximum combined capacity of both projects. The turbine has 14 MW nominal power and can reach up to 15 MW capacity with Power Boost.

This is Siemens Gamesa’s largest direct drive offshore wind turbine and it will have been running commercially for a couple of years when installed on Equinor and Polenergia’s projects. The exact number of machines remains to be determined at a later phase of the development upon completing the final turbine supply agreement and service and warranty agreements.

With the large modern wind turbines selected for the Equinor and Polenergia projects, one rotation of the rotor at full load will supply enough electricity for one average household in Poland for 4 days. When one turbine is running at full load, it will only take 10 minutes to produce the electricity needed to power one average Polish household for one year.



The combined capacity of both projects adds up to 1440 MW which is a substantial part of the first phase of Polish offshore wind industry development scheme with a total capacity of 5900 MW. MFW Bałtyk II and III were awarded Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in May 2021 by Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (ERO). The projects are located in the Baltic Sea, approximately 27 and 40 kilometers from the port of Łeba where Equinor has acquired a plot for its future operations and maintenance (O&M) base port.

The final investment decision for both projects is subject to obtaining the necessary permits and is planned for 2024 with the first power delivered to the grid in 2027.



About the projects

MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III are a 50:50 joint venture between Equinor and Polenergia with a potential capacity of up to 1440 MW. Equinor is the operator of the projects through the development, construction, and operations phases.

MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III cover a combined area of approximately 240 square kilometers located between 22 km and 37 km from the coast. The water depths range from around 25 to 40 meters.

In additional to MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III, Equinor and Polenergia are jointly developing the MFW Bałtyk I area, with the potential to generate up to 1560 MW. MFW Bałtyk I is following a different timeline and is being matured accordingly.

About Equinor

Equinor’s ambition is to be a leading company in the energy transition, building a material position in renewable energy. Equinor powers more than one million homes in Europe with renewable electricity from offshore wind farms in the UK and Germany.

The company is building material offshore wind clusters in the North Sea, the US east coast and the Baltic Sea. In Poland, Equinor is involved in three offshore wind projects: MFW Bałtyk I, MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III. Equinor and Polenergia each hold a 50% interest in the three projects.