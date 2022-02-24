2022 February 24 15:21

PIL enhances China to East Africa Service with two direct services – EAS and EA3 23

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has announced the launch of two weekly direct services which is an enhancement to its China to East Africa service.

The enhancement will see the current East Africa Service (EAS), which PIL operates independently, expanding into two service routes - with one serving Mombasa, called EAS, and the other serving Dar es Salaam, to be named as EA3, according to the company's release.

Effective from early March, EAS and EA3 will be offered by a consortium of vessels with an average capacity of 2,200 TEUs, to be jointly deployed by PIL, Ocean Network Express (ONE), Gold Star Line (GSL) and Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLC).

EAS will commence on 13 March 2022 from Qingdao, and EA3 will commence on 10 March 2022 from Shanghai.

The ports of call for the two new services are:

East Africa Service (EAS) Service Rotation: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Port Kelang – Mombasa – Port Kelang – Singapore – Nansha – Qingdao

East Africa Service (EA3) Service Rotation: Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Port Kelang – Dar es Salaam – Port Kelang – Singapore – Shanghai