  • Home
  • News
  • Manor Marine secures Mainprize MO9 vessel build contract
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 23 17:58

    Manor Marine secures Mainprize MO9 vessel build contract

    Image credit: Manor Marine UK Ltd
    The build of the MO9 will mark the seventh crew transfer vessel constructed by Manor Marine

    Manor Marine UK Ltd, an OEG Offshore Company, has secured a contract with Mainprize Offshore to build a second offshore windfarm service vessel, following the win of the build contract for the MO8 in 2021. The second vessel to be built at the site in Portland for Mainprize Offshore, the MO9, will be another 26-metre Supa-Swath catamaran designed by Walker Marine Design and due for delivery in early 2023.

    The build of the MO9 will mark the seventh crew transfer vessel constructed by Manor Marine; featuring Mainprize’s signature Supa-Swath hull form, the vessel will have a cargo capacity of 40 tonnes, seating for 24 passengers, 175m2 of deck space and a maximum speed of 27 knots.

    Bob Mainprize, Managing Director at Mainprize Offshore said, “We are excited and extremely pleased to award Manor Marine the contract to build the MO9, which is our eleventh new build out of our 20 vessel operational plan. The award clearly demonstrates the confidence we have with the Manor team and offers a long-term partnership to enable Mainprize to offer high quality, high performance and efficient vessels, built and delivered on time.”

    Leif Cooper, Managing Director at Manor Marine commented, “We are extremely pleased to be awarded the second vessel build for Mainprize Offshore. We have been working closely with the Mainprize team throughout the current MO8 build and are very much looking forward to the continued relationship as we start construction on their eleventh vessel.”

    Construction of the MO9 is due to start this month, alongside sister vessel the MO8 at Manor Marine. The MO8 is scheduled for delivery in May 2022.

Другие новости по темам: catamaran, crew transfer vessels, Manor Marine, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 23

18:14 ABB and Ballard Power Systems join forces to develop high-power fuel cell concept capable of generating 3 megawatts of electrical power
17:58 Manor Marine secures Mainprize MO9 vessel build contract
17:51 APM Terminals Pipavav breaks its own record on berth productivity on MECL service
16:23 StormGeo launches smart carbon intensity indicator tool for ships
14:48 Wärtsilä and Solstad Offshore collaborate on fleet decarbonisation ambitions
13:19 USCG repatriates 28 Cubans to Cuba
12:37 Stena Line’s super-ferries complete €1M makeover
11:39 AAL Shipping increases order for its innovational 3rd generation newbuilds
10:23 MABUX: Global bunker market to slow down growth rate on Feb 23

2022 February 22

18:24 CLECAT calls for urgent Sector Inquiry in the container shipping sector to remove unfair and discriminatory rules
17:54 Marlink to deliver smart hybrid network for offshore fleet
17:04 Marguerite to acquire a majority stake in Jifmar
16:34 World's largest cruise ship arrives at Port Everglades
16:13 DNV awards Odfjell Oceanwind AiP for new Deepsea Semi™ floating offshore wind foundation
15:44 Neptune Energy awards £3M contracts to support gas production at Cygnus
15:25 NYK joins the 30% Club Japan
15:03 Russian Railways set to increase the number of trains leaving port stations
14:35 Hurtigruten Norway kicks off one of Europe's biggest environmental upgrades
14:02 ABP launches new Group Professional Services Framework
13:24 The Antwerp@C project takes a major next step towards halving CO2 footprint
13:05 Tallink Grupp stays in profit in H2 2021 and halves net loss for the year compared to first pandemic year
12:24 Volga Shipping Company enters international association Port of Hamburg Marketing
12:01 PD Ports collaborates with contractor match to provide opportunities for local businesses and increase sustainability in supply chains
11:55 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Feb 22
11:28 Fines for environmental violations in course of coal handling at ports to be increased ten times
11:10 NYK establishes Akita branch to expand businesses related to domestic offshore wind power generation
10:53 The www.allaboutshipping.co.uk 100 Top Women in Shipping for 2021
10:52 ICTSI Pakistan handles its first ro-ro vessel
10:01 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika completed escorting convoy of ships along NSR
09:32 Baltic Dry Index as of February 21
09:14 Crude oil prices rise amid political tension escalating worldwide

2022 February 21

18:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 33,779 pmt
17:39 SMM Group registers its subsidiary in Mumbai, India
17:26 ADNOC awards $1.94 bln framework agreements to enable drilling growth
17:06 Havfram awarded new contract in Egypt
16:38 Renewable Energy Group and Bunker Holding enter strategic partnership to advance biodiesel use in U.S. and EU marine markets
16:36 Port of Barcelona and Port of Sevilla certified through EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
15:27 RF Government revised parameters of concession agreement on Lavna project
15:04 Cemre Shipyard selects NES to equip Scandlines’ zero emission ferry
14:53 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2022 fell by 19.4%
14:34 Maersk new Intermodal Freight Services to start between Far East to Europe
13:54 Modern ballast water treatment system installed on Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II
13:19 MOL and Toyo Construction sign MoU on collaboration in offshore wind power generation related work vessel
12:48 LNG industry rebounds in 2021 amid supply constraints and volatile prices - Shell predicts
12:43 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2022 rose by 13.4% Y-o-Y
12:19 LUKOIL completes the deal on acquiring interest in Shah-Deniz project
11:47 LR and MatPal MoU to support maritime training in Guyana
11:38 RF Government expands ports of Yevpatoria and Anadyr for accommodation of new handling facilities
11:15 Experts estimate excess capacity of Russia’s port facilities at 140.5 million tonnes
10:50 Leningrad Region authorities welcome Belarus to build terminal for fertilizers in Primorsk
10:31 Crude oil prices decrease amid prospects of supply growth
10:16 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Feb 21
10:02 IAA PortNews thanks Sponsors and Partners of the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”
09:44 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:29 Gazprom Neft further strengthens its market leadership in environmentally friendly Russian marine fuels in 2021
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of February 18

2022 February 20

15:06 Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL further strengthen collaboration with second framework agreement
14:39 Grimaldi reports about the incident on board the Euroferry Olympia
13:47 Busiest January ever at the Port of Los Angeles
12:28 Long-term shunting agreement in place at the Port of Gothenburg