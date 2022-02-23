2022 February 23 17:51

APM Terminals Pipavav breaks its own record on berth productivity on MECL service

APM Terminals Pipavav, the first port to be connected to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) in India; has broken its own record of berth productivity on MECL service. The port achieved the BP of 143.26 moves per hour on Maersk Sentosa of MECL service. The port outpaced its own mark of achieving 140 BP moves on the same service last year.



The MECL service connects India to the East Coast of the United States, including ports of Savannah, Norfolk, Newark (US), Algeciras (Spain) and Middle East ports of Port Said East (Egypt), Djibouti, Salalah (Oman), Jebel Ali (UAE) and Port Qasim (Pakistan). The vessel Maersk Sentosa, for which the productivity record was broken, carried commodities like ceramics, auto parts, yarn, seafood, potato, tiles, white goods, garments, wastepaper, newsprint for import and export.



Commenting on the outstanding achievement, Mr. Jakob Friis Sørensen, Managing Director of APM Terminals Pipavav said: “We are delighted to create the new berth productivity milestone at our port. Achieving these milestones is a testimony of our customer centricity, seamless coordination to manage transit-sensitive cargoes, skilled staff, and infrastructure competences. We are grateful to our customers, their representatives, USEC trade stakeholders and shipping lines for their abundant trust in our capabilities. We strive to provide the highest efficiency at the berth, at the yard and at the gate to our customers.”



About APM Terminals Pipavav



APM Terminals Pipavav (Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd.) is one of India’s leading gateway ports for Containers, Ro/Ro (passenger cars), Liquid Bulk and Dry Bulk cargoes serving Northwest of India from Gujarat. The Port is connected to North and West of Indian hinterlands via rail and road network. The current annual Cargo Handling Capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 250,000 Passenger cars, 2 million metric tons of liquid bulk and 4 million metric tons of dry bulk. APM Terminals Pipavav is India's first public private partnership (PPP) port in India and is a part of the APM Terminals global terminal network.