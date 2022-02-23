2022 February 23 13:19

USCG repatriates 28 Cubans to Cuba

Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell’s crew repatriated 28 people to Cuba, Tuesday, following three interdictions of undocumented migrants off the coasts of Key West and Long Key due to safety of life at sea concerns.



A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 3:30 p.m., Friday, of a 10-foot vessel approximately 50 miles south of Key West.



Coast Guard Cutter Margarette Norvell’s crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at about 7 p.m., Saturday, of a 15-foot vessel approximately 25 miles south of Key West.



A good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders at approximately 12 a.m., Sunday, of a 15-foot vessel approximately 20 miles southeast of Long Key.



“Navigating the seas in unseaworthy vessels is extremely dangerous,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs specialist. “The Coast Guard and our local and federal law enforcement partners maintain an active presence through the Florida Straits to help save lives by removing people from these unsafe voyages.”



Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention. Throughout the interdictions, Coast Guard crew members were equipped with personal protective equipment to minimize potential exposure to any possible case of COVID-19.