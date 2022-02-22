2022 February 22 15:25

NYK joins the 30% Club Japan

NYK has joined the “30% Club Japan,” the Japan chapter of the “30% Club,” a campaign aimed at increasing diversity in key corporate decision-making bodies. NYK is the first company in the shipping and logistics industry to become a member.

The 30% Club was initially established in 2010 in the UK and is currently being rolled out in 18 countries and regions around the world. The Japan chapter aims to achieve sustainable corporate growth by increasing the percentage of women on the board of directors. Specifically, a goal has been established to increase the percentage of women executives in TOPIX 100 companies to 30% by 2030.

Similarly, NYK is supporting the Japan Business Federation’s "Challenge to 30% by 2030”."

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) through business activities.