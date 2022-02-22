2022 February 22 10:01

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika completed escorting convoy of ships along NSR

Image source: FSUE Atomflot

FSUE Atomflot says its nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika, lead ship of Project 22220, has completed escorting ships of Arc5 class: M/V Engineer Trubin, M/V Polar King and nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput.

On February 19, the world’s only nuclear-powered cargo ship continued its way without assistance while the convoy of the two other ships was transferred to nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal in the Ob-Yenisey sector. It took the convoy two days to pass the Northern Sea Route up to the western edge of the Kara Sea ice. Diesel-electric icebreaker Kapitan Dranitsyn provided assistance to the operation.

“FSUE Atomflot’s Headquarters of Marine Operations and the crew of the nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika have demonstrated high professionalism, perfect interaction in making prompt decisions on escorting the convoy of ships, - said Atomflot's First Deputy Director General Leonid Irlitsa. – Today we can safely say that Arc5 ships escorted by a nuclear-powered icebreaker can pass the entire water area of the Northern Sea Route this season.”

On February 9, nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika started escorting M/V Engineer Trubin and M/V Polar King from the port of Pevek with the assistance of diesel-electric icebreaker Kapitan Dranitsyn. Two days later nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput joined the convoy in the East Siberian Sea. The world’s only nuclear-powered cargo ship was sailing from Vladivostok to Murmansk, its port of registration.

“Due to shallow depth and specific hydrometeorological conditions, ice situation in the East Siberian Sea is especially challenging, - said Vasily Gubkin, Captain of Arktika. – Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput was waiting for us but, having joined the convoy, proceeded without problems. It is a unique ship with icebreaker lines and a bow allowing for efficient movement through ice. The operation on escorting a convoy of ships provided our crew with a unique experience and confirmed unique capabilities of nuclear-powered icebreaker of 22220 design”.

M/V Engineer Trubin and M/V Polar King are currently proceeding to Arkhangelsk. Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput is heading for the port of Murmansk for loading. Nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal is on its way to Atomflot’s quay for a scheduled change of the crew. Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika continues operating in the Ob-Yenisey sector of the Northern Sea Route.

According to earlier reports, nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika assisted by diesel-electric icebreaker Kapitan Dranitsyn completed escorting M/V Yury Arshenevsky and M/V Engineer Trubin to the port of Pevek on 1 January 2022.

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika, lead ship of Project 22220, was built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. The multipurpose icebreaker was laid down in November 2013, launched on 16 June 2016 and put into operation on 21 October 2020.