-
2022 February 21 18:00
Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 33,779 pmt
Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 693
Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between February 14 and February 18 rose week-on-week by RUB 693 and totaled RUB 33,779 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.
The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:
North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 33,490 pmt;
Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 853 to RUB 31,570 pmt;
Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 947 to RUB 31,222 pmt;
Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 33,610 pmt;
Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 300 to RUB 46,500 pmt.
2022 February 21
2022 February 20
2022 February 19
2022 February 18
2022 February 17
|18:51
|ZELEROS to deploy its hyperloop technology in the Port of Sagunto
|18:01
|Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2022 rose by 19% Y-o-Y