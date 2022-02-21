2022 February 21 18:00

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 33,779 pmt

Fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) rose week-on-week by RUB 693



Wholesale spot market price for Russian heavy fuel oil M100 grade (Mazut-100) between February 14 and February 18 rose week-on-week by RUB 693 and totaled RUB 33,779 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.

The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 33,490 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 853 to RUB 31,570 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 947 to RUB 31,222 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 33,610 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 300 to RUB 46,500 pmt.