2022 February 21 17:39

SMM Group registers its subsidiary in Mumbai, India

Image source: SMM Group

SMM Group has registered its subsidiary, ZAOSMM CRANES in Mumbai, India the company told IAA PortNews.



The company is set to build up supplies of heavy-duty hoisting equipment in India this year. SMM Group expects its equipment sales in the South Asia to exceed EUR 100 million over the coming four years.



“With its registered representative office present in the market, SMM will be able to take part in tenders within India along with other state and private companies in compliance with the local laws”, says SMM.



The company is headed by Raghu Jaini, Vice President of Empire Industrial Equipment, India’s largest provider of engineering services for port, shipbuilding, oil & gas and other industries.



In 2020, SMM Group outplayed two Indian bidders in an international tender for a supply of a single-boom portal crane with lifting capacity of up to 10 tonnes and boom reach of up to 45 meters intended for Cochin Shipyard. It took over four months to select a supplier.



A customer in India will get portal crane Ibis intended for assembling of sections and equipment in the course of shipbuilding as well as for moving break-bulk cargo.



On February 16, the customer’s representative took the delivery of the crane components with the equipment exports planned for the second quarter of 2022. The components will be loaded onto a ship in Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg an delivered to the Port of Cochin, India. SMM specialists will assemble the crane at the shipyard.



SMM Group is one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of heavy-duty hoisting equipment for ports, transport terminals, shipyards and industrial enterprises.