2022 February 21 17:06

Havfram awarded new contract in Egypt

Havfram has been awarded a contract for SURF support work in Egypt for Saipem. The contract will see Havfram deploy a Laying and Construction Vessel (LCV) offshore Egypt to the Zohr field in 2022, according to the company's release.

Havfram will support Saipem with their installation of 160km of umbilical product in over 1,400m water depth on the Zohr North development. The scope of work includes the provision of a high specification LCV with associated construction crew, WROVs, underdeck carousel and VLS services, as well as support to the load out operation in Norway and various engineering tasks in support of the project.

Havfram will make use of the Viking Neptun, which is well suited to deepwater umbilical installation and construction support operations. The vessel is chartered to Havfram in 2022 to support several projects in various regions.