  • Home
  • News
  • Renewable Energy Group and Bunker Holding enter strategic partnership to advance biodiesel use in U.S. and EU marine markets
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 21 16:38

    Renewable Energy Group and Bunker Holding enter strategic partnership to advance biodiesel use in U.S. and EU marine markets

    Bunker Holding Group, the world’s largest supplier and trader of marine fuels, and Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REG), a leading global producer and supplier of renewable fuels, have entered into a strategic global collaboration agreement to further develop the U.S. and EU marine markets for sustainable bio-based diesel, according to REG's release.

    Bunker Holding’s physical bunker subsidiary, Bunker One, ran in 2021 a test run on the M/T Amak Swan, operating the tanker on a B30 biofuel blend which consists of a second-generation bio feedstock.

    Partnering REG’s expertise in bio-based diesel with Bunker Holding’s global reach will allow the companies to play a critical role in transitioning the shipping industry to new and more sustainable energy sources. This collaboration agreement is initially focused on opportunities in North America and Europe, where trials of B20 and B30 are being run in high-traffic regions of both continents.

    For REG, this agreement continues its efforts to expand product offerings with further reach into the approximately 70 billion gallon, or 230 million metric tons, global marine market and is a clear signal of the company’s mission to enable a cleaner world and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. REG biodiesel is the clean fuel option for many sectors, including on-road transportation, marine and rail, and can help companies reach sustainability targets without any major equipment modifications or technology investments.

    With this partnership, Bunker Holding takes yet another step forward in continuing its mission of delivering responsible and innovative solutions in all aspects of bunkering. REG will work closely with Bunker Holding to expand its existing alternative fuel portfolio and offer sustainable fuels on a global scale to create significant value for the industry.

    About Renewable Energy Group

    Renewable Energy Group, Inc. is leading the energy and transportation industries’ transition to sustainability by converting renewable resources into high-quality, sustainable fuels. Renewable Energy Group is an international producer of sustainable fuels that significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions to immediately reduce carbon impact. Renewable Energy Group utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 11 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2020, Renewable Energy Group produced 519 million gallons, or 1.7 million metric tons, of cleaner fuel delivering 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. Renewable Energy Group is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.

    About Bunker Holding

    Bunker Holding is the world's largest supplier and trader of marine fuels. Since 1981 the company has specialized in the purchase, sale and supply of fuel and lube oil to ships. The company also helps manage risk and volatility in fuel prices and is committed to always be forward-looking and focused on answering the needs and challenges of an ever-changing industry.

    With more than 1,600 specialists in 35 countries worldwide, the clients of Bunker Holding know that a local expert is always at hand with detailed insights into suppliers, port logistics, local availability, and pricing.

    Bunker Holding is the largest company in the USTC Group. USTC has served global shipping for more than 140 years and holds a portfolio of activities that include oil & energy, shipping & logistics, ship owning, risk management, car activities and IT.

Другие новости по темам: Renewable Energy Group, Bunker Holding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 21

18:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 33,779 pmt
17:39 SMM Group registers its subsidiary in Mumbai, India
17:26 ADNOC awards $1.94 bln framework agreements to enable drilling growth
17:06 Havfram awarded new contract in Egypt
16:38 Renewable Energy Group and Bunker Holding enter strategic partnership to advance biodiesel use in U.S. and EU marine markets
16:36 Port of Barcelona and Port of Sevilla certified through EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
15:27 RF Government revised parameters of concession agreement on Lavna project
15:04 Cemre Shipyard selects NES to equip Scandlines’ zero emission ferry
14:53 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2022 fell by 19.4%
14:34 Maersk new Intermodal Freight Services to start between Far East to Europe
13:54 Modern ballast water treatment system installed on Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II
13:19 MOL and Toyo Construction sign MoU on collaboration in offshore wind power generation related work vessel
12:48 LNG industry rebounds in 2021 amid supply constraints and volatile prices - Shell predicts
12:43 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2022 rose by 13.4% Y-o-Y
12:19 LUKOIL completes the deal on acquiring interest in Shah-Deniz project
11:47 LR and MatPal MoU to support maritime training in Guyana
11:38 RF Government expands ports of Yevpatoria and Anadyr for accommodation of new handling facilities
11:15 Experts estimate excess capacity of Russia’s port facilities at 140.5 million tonnes
10:50 Leningrad Region authorities welcome Belarus to build terminal for fertilizers in Primorsk
10:31 Crude oil prices decrease amid prospects of supply growth
10:16 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Feb 21
10:02 IAA PortNews thanks Sponsors and Partners of the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”
09:44 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:29 Gazprom Neft further strengthens its market leadership in environmentally friendly Russian marine fuels in 2021
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of February 18

2022 February 20

15:06 Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL further strengthen collaboration with second framework agreement
14:39 Grimaldi reports about the incident on board the Euroferry Olympia
13:47 Busiest January ever at the Port of Los Angeles
12:28 Long-term shunting agreement in place at the Port of Gothenburg
11:12 USCG Cutter James offloads $1.06 billion in illegal narcotics

2022 February 19

14:51 GC Rieber Shipping announces sale of its vessel Polar Onyx
13:32 GPA orders 9 Konecranes container cranes for ongoing expansion in Savannah
12:14 ONE launches #OneOcean project and participates in Singapore’s coral reef conservation efforts
11:24 USCG to commission 46th Sentinel-class cutter
10:29 MasterCraft Boat Company and Ilmor Marine announce the release of the world’s most powerful towboat engine

2022 February 18

18:06 Boskalis involved in two marine salvage operations
17:45 New Managing Director appointed for APM Terminals Yucatán
17:21 Cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2021 increased by 5% YoY
16:47 Zevzda shipyard holds keel-laying ceremony for research ship Akademik V.I. Ilyichyov
16:25 The Port of Barcelona closes 2021 with a cash flow of €83M
16:05 Ports of the Northern Adriatic Sea have recovered traffics in 2021
15:43 The fishery of RFC as a member of FSA certified for compliance with MSC standards
15:22 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2022 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
15:04 Rostec to develop Murmansk LNG transshipment facility project
14:41 Ports of Genoa set record annual container volume in 2021
14:15 Government support critical if hydrogen and carbon capture are to deliver net zero, says ABS CEO
13:31 Kongsberg Digital partners with Lab021 to offer vessel link as an integrated part of Vessel Insight
13:16 Gazprom's share of gas production from new fields to reach 65% by 2035
12:21 PIL launches new service between China and Australia - Sino Australia Express
11:10 GTT obtains tank design order for four new LNG Carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
10:33 Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2022 surged 2.5 times YoY
10:08 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Feb 18
10:01 Wärtsilä and Grimaldi unveil new filter system to tackle ocean microplastics
09:52 Baltic Dry Index as of February 17
09:34 Crude oil prices fall on positive signals from Iranian talks and in expectation of increasing global supplies
09:20 Grimaldi Group announced a system, capable of filtering the wash-water from shipboard exhaust gas cleaning systems
09:18 Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Pancho
08:55 ZIM signs operational cooperation agreement amendment with the 2M partners

2022 February 17

18:51 ZELEROS to deploy its hyperloop technology in the Port of Sagunto
18:01 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2022 rose by 19% Y-o-Y