2022 February 21 15:27

RF Government revised parameters of concession agreement on Lavna project

Image source: Murmansk Region Government 2044 with investments increased by RUB 13.3 billion

RF Government has revised the parameters of the concession agreement on Lavna project (a complex for coal handling at the port of Murmansk). According to RF Government’s Decree dated 17 February 2022 (No 283-р) published on the official portal for regulatory documents, the terminal is to be able to handle 18 million tonnes of cargo per year by 2024 (the completion is scheduled for December 2023).



In this respect, Russian Railways is recommended to ensure required capacity of the approaches to the terminal at Volkhovstroy-Murmansk section in 2024.



Besides, the term of the concession agreement has been extended from 31 December 2038 to 31 December 2043.



The scope of investments has been increased from RUB 24 billion to RUB 36.9 billion for the Lavna handling facilities and from RUB 900 million to RUB 1.3 billion for the non-public railway.



Thus, investments into the project have been raised by RUB 13.3 billion.



According to earlier statements, Murmansk Region Government is set to facilitate implementation of the roadmap activities under the project on Comprehensive Development of Murmansk Transportation Hub. When speaking at the meeting of the coordinating headquarters chaired by Vasily Desyatkov, Deputy Transport Minister of the Russian Federation, Olga Kuznetsova, Deputy Governor of the Murmansk Region said that traffic on the railway towards the coal terminal would be launched in December 2023.



Construction of commercial sea port “Lavna” on the western shore of the Kola Bay has been kicked off today, 16 September 2021. General Contractor under the construction project is TEK Mosenergo JSC. Investor - Commercial Sea Port “Lavna” LLC (a company of GTLK).



The terms of the concession agreement for financing of Lavna port construction were approved by RF Government on 1 October 2018. The concession agreement provides for construction of a coal terminal, development of the existing railway infrastructure on the eastern coast of the Kola Bay and construction of new railway infrastructure of the western coast.

A deep-water berth of 660 meters in length will be able to accommodate two large bulk carriers with deadweight of 20 to 150,000 tonnes. The Kola Bay is ice fee round the year, so the terminal will operate in all seasons without involvement of icebreakers.

Related link:

Construction of port Lavna kicked off in Murmansk Region>>>>