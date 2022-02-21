2022 February 21 14:53

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2022 fell by 19.4%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 16%

In January 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 1.24 million TEUs (-19.4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 1.05 million TEUs (-16%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 190,000 TEUs (-34.2%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.