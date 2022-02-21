2022 February 21 14:34

Maersk new Intermodal Freight Services to start between Far East to Europe

Fully operational as from this week, the new AE66 service links Korea, Japan and China to the Kaliningrad Region in Russia, the Baltic countries, and Poland through Trans-Siberian, according to Maersk's release.

The new Sea-Rail-Sea service runs west-bound fortnightly departing from the seaport of Vostochniy in Russia Far East (at the Pacific to Kaliningrad on the Baltic sea, with robust outlooks for further expansion.

Transit times of the new regular service are significantly reduced vs purely Ocean services: it can transport goods in less than 20 days from Busan to Kaliningrad and the adjacent locations in the Baltics region, compared to an average of 55-60 days for Ocean routes via the Suez Canal.



Fixed sailings in Asia as well as stable departures by Trans-Siberian Rail from Vostochniy will enable highly reliable on-time delivery, similar to AE19 and AE77 services, the other Sea- Rail-Sea services currently offered by A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The company's choice for AE66 to carry its items from Asia via Vostochniy was determined by multiple factors, like free on board (FOB) price, sustainable transit time and overall logistics expense to bring goods to our production factory in Kaliningrad. The key task of diversifying the company's supply chain and eliminating risks of delay caused by COVID19, is also perfectly solved by AE66 by enabling Maersk to source Terephthalic Acid (TPA) from multiple locations in Asia.

Sustainable operations and stable schedules for the new AE66 service are ensured through close interaction and support by RU Federal Customs (FTS) and Russian Railways. Port operations are provided by Global Ports, while rail services are handled by TransContainer JSC.

Maersk plans to further increase volume by targeting customer segments dealing with highvalue and/or lead-time-sensitive cargos, such as Automotive, Electric, and Facilities sectors.

A.P. Moller -Maersk intermodal services (AE66, AE19, AE77) from Asia to Europe offer a compelling alternative to the long transit times in Ocean transportation and the expensive rates in Air transportation.

About A.P. Moller - Maersk.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As the global leader in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs approximately 95,000 people.