2022 February 21 11:47

LR and MatPal MoU to support maritime training in Guyana

LR and MatPal Marine Institute Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 maritime and oil and gas education training and support centre and the 'satellite' of the Panama Maritime Training Services Inc., have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly support safe maritime training in Guyana, a growing market for the oil and gas industry.

As part of the MoU, MatPal will promote and host LR training courses in its training centre. Training courses will include Ship Emergency Response Service (SERS), Risk Management and Incident Investigation and Practical Approach to Ship Surveys, amongst others.

The MoU will focus on local content development in Guyana and support oil and gas companies to navigate requirements in the Region.

This follows recent plans by the Guyana Government to equip 4,000 young people with the necessary technical and vocational skills to help employment, as it earmarks $448.5 million to advance the work of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).