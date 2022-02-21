2022 February 21 11:38

RF Government expands ports of Yevpatoria and Anadyr for accommodation of new handling facilities

Image source: Administration of the Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic Ports

Anadyr will include plots of land and water areas of Beringovsky, Egvekinot and Providenia terminals

The ports of Yevpatoria (Republic of Crimea) and Anadyr (Chukotka Autonomous District) will be expanded with addition territories under a Decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, says press center of RF Government.

The expanded territories in the Chukotka Autonomous District will include plots of land and water areas of the Beringovsky, Egvekinot and Providenia terminals. That will contribute to the port development and to creation of new handling facilities in the port of Anadyr.

In the Crimean port of Yevpatoria, additional plots of land will be used for creation of new infrastructure for handling and storing of cargo as well as for accommodation of vessels. That will facilitate the development of commershial shipping.

The document (No 268-р dated February 17) is available in Russian >>>>

The works are foreseen by the Federal Project “Development of Seaports”.