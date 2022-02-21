2022 February 21 10:31

Crude oil prices decrease amid prospects of supply growth

Oil prices declined by 0.01%-0.9%

As of 21 February 2022, 07:30 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.01% lower at $91.38 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.09% to $90.13 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing in expectation of supply increase in the market.