  • 2022 February 21 10:31

    Crude oil prices decrease amid prospects of supply growth

    Oil prices declined by 0.01%-0.9%

    As of 21 February 2022, 07:30 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 0.01% lower at $91.38 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.09% to $90.13 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices are decreasing in expectation of supply increase in the market.

2022 February 21

18:00 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 33,779 pmt
17:39 SMM Group registers its subsidiary in Mumbai, India
17:26 ADNOC awards $1.94 bln framework agreements to enable drilling growth
17:06 Havfram awarded new contract in Egypt
16:38 Renewable Energy Group and Bunker Holding enter strategic partnership to advance biodiesel use in U.S. and EU marine markets
16:36 Port of Barcelona and Port of Sevilla certified through EcoPorts’ environmental management standard
15:27 RF Government revised parameters of concession agreement on Lavna project
15:04 Cemre Shipyard selects NES to equip Scandlines’ zero emission ferry
14:53 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January 2022 fell by 19.4%
14:34 Maersk new Intermodal Freight Services to start between Far East to Europe
13:54 Modern ballast water treatment system installed on Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II
13:19 MOL and Toyo Construction sign MoU on collaboration in offshore wind power generation related work vessel
12:48 LNG industry rebounds in 2021 amid supply constraints and volatile prices - Shell predicts
12:43 Port of Liepaja throughput in January 2022 rose by 13.4% Y-o-Y
12:19 LUKOIL completes the deal on acquiring interest in Shah-Deniz project
11:47 LR and MatPal MoU to support maritime training in Guyana
11:38 RF Government expands ports of Yevpatoria and Anadyr for accommodation of new handling facilities
11:15 Experts estimate excess capacity of Russia’s port facilities at 140.5 million tonnes
10:50 Leningrad Region authorities welcome Belarus to build terminal for fertilizers in Primorsk
10:16 MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Feb 21
10:02 IAA PortNews thanks Sponsors and Partners of the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”
09:44 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:29 Gazprom Neft further strengthens its market leadership in environmentally friendly Russian marine fuels in 2021
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of February 18

2022 February 20

15:06 Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL further strengthen collaboration with second framework agreement
14:39 Grimaldi reports about the incident on board the Euroferry Olympia
13:47 Busiest January ever at the Port of Los Angeles
12:28 Long-term shunting agreement in place at the Port of Gothenburg
11:12 USCG Cutter James offloads $1.06 billion in illegal narcotics

2022 February 19

14:51 GC Rieber Shipping announces sale of its vessel Polar Onyx
13:32 GPA orders 9 Konecranes container cranes for ongoing expansion in Savannah
12:14 ONE launches #OneOcean project and participates in Singapore’s coral reef conservation efforts
11:24 USCG to commission 46th Sentinel-class cutter
10:29 MasterCraft Boat Company and Ilmor Marine announce the release of the world’s most powerful towboat engine

2022 February 18

18:06 Boskalis involved in two marine salvage operations
17:45 New Managing Director appointed for APM Terminals Yucatán
17:21 Cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2021 increased by 5% YoY
16:47 Zevzda shipyard holds keel-laying ceremony for research ship Akademik V.I. Ilyichyov
16:25 The Port of Barcelona closes 2021 with a cash flow of €83M
16:05 Ports of the Northern Adriatic Sea have recovered traffics in 2021
15:43 The fishery of RFC as a member of FSA certified for compliance with MSC standards
15:22 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2022 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
15:04 Rostec to develop Murmansk LNG transshipment facility project
14:41 Ports of Genoa set record annual container volume in 2021
14:15 Government support critical if hydrogen and carbon capture are to deliver net zero, says ABS CEO
13:31 Kongsberg Digital partners with Lab021 to offer vessel link as an integrated part of Vessel Insight
13:16 Gazprom's share of gas production from new fields to reach 65% by 2035
12:21 PIL launches new service between China and Australia - Sino Australia Express
11:10 GTT obtains tank design order for four new LNG Carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
10:33 Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2022 surged 2.5 times YoY
10:08 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Feb 18
10:01 Wärtsilä and Grimaldi unveil new filter system to tackle ocean microplastics
09:52 Baltic Dry Index as of February 17
09:34 Crude oil prices fall on positive signals from Iranian talks and in expectation of increasing global supplies
09:20 Grimaldi Group announced a system, capable of filtering the wash-water from shipboard exhaust gas cleaning systems
09:18 Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Pancho
08:55 ZIM signs operational cooperation agreement amendment with the 2M partners

2022 February 17

18:51 ZELEROS to deploy its hyperloop technology in the Port of Sagunto
18:01 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2022 rose by 19% Y-o-Y