2022 February 21 10:16

MABUX: No firm trend on global bunker market on Feb 21

Global bunker prices to change irregular with no firm trend today



The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued downward movement on February 18:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 582.55 (-5.82)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 746.06 (-5.26)

MGO - USD/MT – 864.00 (-10.31)



The correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market bunker price) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) showed on February 18 that 380 HSFO fuel grade was again overpriced in one of the four selected ports: in Houston, the MABUX MBP / DBP Index registered an overcharge by $ 2 (minus $3 the day before). All other ports are underestimated: Rotterdam - minus $1 (minus $7 a day earlier), Singapore - minus $20 (minus $21) and Fujairah - minus $17 (minus $29).



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, was overvalued on February 18 in all selected ports. VLSFO overprice margins were registered as: in Rotterdam - plus $19 (plus $10 a day earlier), in Singapore - plus $43 (no change), in Fujairah - plus $56 (plus $32) and in Houston - plus $12 (minus $ 1). The most significant change was registered at Fujairah - overprice ratio up by 24 points.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP/DBP Index, was underpriced on February 18 in only one port: Rotterdam - minus $15 (minus $38 the day before). In other ports MABUX MBP/DBP Index recorded overcharge: Singapore - plus $1 (minus $14), Fujairah - plus $12 (minus $18) and Houston - plus $50 (plus $32). As a result of the day, two ports at once: Singapore and Fujairah, moved into the overcharge zone, showing a change by 15 and 30 points, respectively.



We expect global bunker prices to change irregular with no firm trend today: 380 HSFO - plus-minus 2-4 USD, VLSFO - plus-minus 3-5 USD, MGO LS - plus-minus 1-3.



Source: www.mabux.com