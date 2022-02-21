2022 February 21 10:02

IAA PortNews thanks Sponsors and Partners of the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”

Photo by IAA PortNews 300 in-person participants in Moscow

PortNews Media Group, organizer of 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging”, is grateful for the support provided by the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom, General Partner Rosmorport, Congress Partners Hydrographic Company and Marine Rescue Service, General Sponsor Damen Shipyards Group and Golden Sponsor Boskalis.

We highly appreciate the support of the Congress Sponsors: Composit, Van Oord, Nonius Engineering, Mordraga, BLRT Repair Yards, NSC, MES, MTG, TAZMAR MARITIME and RemBet Group.



Special thanks are to the Industry Partners of the Congress: International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) and International Association of Foundation Contractors (IAFC) as well as the Medial Partner Yamal-Media.



We thank the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation for hosting the event.



The Congress combined the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 5th Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works". The event gathered about 300 in-person delegates and over 100 online participants.



Detailed coverage of the Congress discussions by IAA PortNews correspondents >>>>

Photos by IAA PortNews