2022 February 21 09:44

IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

Ports and hydraulic engineering



The key industry focused event of the past week was the 5th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” .

In 2021, Russian seaports’ annual capacity increased by 19 million tonnes.



Meanwhile, less than 20% of Russian fish terminals’ berths can accommodate ships with a draft of 9 meters.



RF Government approves expansion of Arctic Capital PDA for construction of NOVATEK’s LNG handling facility.



Rostec will design of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) transshipment complex in the Port of Murmansk for NOVATEK.

A Special Economic and Industrial Zone (SEZ) is to be created in Ust-Luga. RF Government submitted a related draft law to the State Duma. The SEZ project foresees the creation of Gas Chemical Complex and Gas Processing Complex.



Vladivostok based seaport Pervomaisky will build a container terminal of 475,000 TEU in capacity.



Victor Chernov was appointed as Head of FBI Marine Rescue Service. Yevgeny Savkin was appointed as General Director of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex.



Moscow Canal said it would need RUB 90 billion by 2035 to ensure normal level of hydraulic engineering facilities.



Shipping and logistics



FESCO Transportation Group launched a regular rail service from St. Petersburg to Chita and Blagoveshchensk via Moscow.



Six high-speed catamarans will enter Saint-Petersburg – Kronshtadt line in three years.



Shipbuilding and ship repair



A shipbuilding and ship repair cluster will be created in the Primorsky Territory.



Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard says it has started cutting metal for two submarines of Project 677.

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard held the keel-laying ceremony for the 9th dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59.

Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” held the keel-laying ceremony for the lead scientific research ship named Akademik V.I. Ilyichyov.



Construction of four shallow-draft icebreakers is under consideration in view of organizing year-round navigation on the Russian inland waterways along the so-called 'Southern Horseshoe’. Besides, Rosmorrechflot considers the construction of shallow-draft dredgers..



Damen Shipyards Group said it had built 36 dredgers and tugs in Russia by today.



Bunkering



Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker increased its share in Russia’s market of environmentally friendly marine fuels to 23%.