  • Home
  • News
  • Busiest January ever at the Port of Los Angeles
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 20 13:47

    Busiest January ever at the Port of Los Angeles

    The Port of Los Angeles processed 865,595 TEUs in January, a 3.6% increase compared to last year. It was the Port’s busiest January in its 115-year history and a new milestone for a Western Hemisphere port.
     
    “Many of the key data points that track the number of containers moving off our docks – and how quickly they depart – have improved significantly in recent weeks,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “Our record-breaking January reflects the great efforts of our longshore workers, truckers and terminal operators as we continue to focus on additional operational efficiencies in the months ahead.”
     
    Seroka announced the January volume during a wide-ranging virtual media briefing, where he also discussed gains in efficiencies, operational challenges and plans to improve the Port Optimizer.

    January 2022 loaded imports reached 427,208 TEUs compared to the previous year, a slight decline of 2.4%.  Loaded exports came in at 100,185 TEUs, a 16% decrease compared to the same period last year.  Exports have now declined 35 of the last 39 months in Los Angeles.
     
    Empty containers climbed to 338,202 TEUs, a jump of 21.4% compared to last year due to the continued heavy demand in Asia.
     
    North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $259 billion in trade during 2020. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura. The Port of Los Angeles has remained open with all terminals operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Другие новости по темам: container throughput, Port of Los Angeles  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 20

15:06 Sanmar Shipyards and SCHOTTEL further strengthen collaboration with second framework agreement
14:39 Grimaldi reports about the incident on board the Euroferry Olympia
13:47 Busiest January ever at the Port of Los Angeles
12:28 Long-term shunting agreement in place at the Port of Gothenburg
11:12 USCG Cutter James offloads $1.06 billion in illegal narcotics

2022 February 19

14:51 GC Rieber Shipping announces sale of its vessel Polar Onyx
13:32 GPA orders 9 Konecranes container cranes for ongoing expansion in Savannah
12:14 ONE launches #OneOcean project and participates in Singapore’s coral reef conservation efforts
11:24 USCG to commission 46th Sentinel-class cutter
10:29 MasterCraft Boat Company and Ilmor Marine announce the release of the world’s most powerful towboat engine

2022 February 18

18:06 Boskalis involved in two marine salvage operations
17:45 New Managing Director appointed for APM Terminals Yucatán
17:21 Cargo turnover of DeloPorts terminals in 2021 increased by 5% YoY
16:47 Zevzda shipyard holds keel-laying ceremony for research ship Akademik V.I. Ilyichyov
16:25 The Port of Barcelona closes 2021 with a cash flow of €83M
16:05 Ports of the Northern Adriatic Sea have recovered traffics in 2021
15:43 The fishery of RFC as a member of FSA certified for compliance with MSC standards
15:22 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in January 2022 declined by 1% Y-o-Y
15:04 Rostec to develop Murmansk LNG transshipment facility project
14:41 Ports of Genoa set record annual container volume in 2021
14:15 Government support critical if hydrogen and carbon capture are to deliver net zero, says ABS CEO
13:31 Kongsberg Digital partners with Lab021 to offer vessel link as an integrated part of Vessel Insight
13:16 Gazprom's share of gas production from new fields to reach 65% by 2035
12:21 PIL launches new service between China and Australia - Sino Australia Express
11:10 GTT obtains tank design order for four new LNG Carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
10:33 Throughput of port Vyborg in January 2022 surged 2.5 times YoY
10:08 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Feb 18
10:01 Wärtsilä and Grimaldi unveil new filter system to tackle ocean microplastics
09:52 Baltic Dry Index as of February 17
09:34 Crude oil prices fall on positive signals from Iranian talks and in expectation of increasing global supplies
09:20 Grimaldi Group announced a system, capable of filtering the wash-water from shipboard exhaust gas cleaning systems
09:18 Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Pancho
08:55 ZIM signs operational cooperation agreement amendment with the 2M partners

2022 February 17

18:51 ZELEROS to deploy its hyperloop technology in the Port of Sagunto
18:01 Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2022 rose by 19% Y-o-Y
17:38 Port of Ust-Luga throughput in January 2022 remained flat, year-on-year, at 9.43 million tonnes
17:16 ClassNK calculates vessels’ CO2 emissions for Sustainability-Linked Loan by ORIX Corporation
16:45 RINA approves first MR tanker to exceed IMO 2050 targets using fossil fuels
16:23 Hy24, Mirova, CDPQ and Technip Energies join forces to make record €200 million investment in green hydrogen pioneer Hy2gen AG
16:10 Throughput of port Vysotsk in January 2022 fell by 3% Y-o-Y
15:51 CMA CGM to rebuild and modernize Beirut Port container terminal
15:44 Port Bronka handed over to Rostec
15:12 Yang Ming to Launch China-Australia direct service “CA2”
15:03 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 07, 2022
14:51 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 4% in January 2022
14:20 Mastercraft Boat Company and Ilmor Marine announce the release of the world’s most powerful towboat engine
13:58 Construction of four icebreakers under consideration to ensure year-round navigation on 'Southern Horseshoe' section of Russia’s IWW
13:39 Moscow Canal needs RUB 90 billion by 2035 to ensure normal level of hydraulic engineering facilities
13:21 Candela C-8 performs successful first flight
13:02 The four Canadian ports of the Société portuaire du Bas-Saint-Laurent et de la Gaspésie will be Green Marine certified
12:50 Experts note positive dynamics in construction of dredging ships in Russia
12:31 MOL and MOL Ferry to build 2 cutting-edge LNG-powered ferries
12:11 Port of Antwerp selects 6th NeTWorK for automatic drones
11:53 Damen built 36 dredgers and tugs in Russia
11:15 ASENAV S.A. shipyard in Chile places an order for 2 × 12V175D-MM IMO Tier II engines
10:52 Tallink Grupp and Port of Tallinn reached compromise agreement in a court dispute
10:24 Terminal in Valencia orders more Konecranes RTGs to strengthen fleet capacity
10:16 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly but to turn to downward correction in the end of the day Feb 17
10:01 Yevgeny Savkin appointed as General Director of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex
09:36 Baltic Dry Index as of February 16