2022 February 18 18:06

Boskalis involved in two marine salvage operations

Boskalis has been called upon to provide emergency response assistance for two ships that are currently on fire. The first fire is on board of a car carrier near the Azores and a second vessel is a large ferry near the Greek island of Corfu, according to the company's release.

A team of sixteen experts from subsidiary SMIT Salvage was mobilized yesterday and is present on the Azores where the large car carrier Felicity Ace is currently on fire. The ship was en route from Germany to the United States when the fire broke out. The entire crew has been safely evacuated and large equipment is on enroute from Spain and the Netherlands to assist with the fire fighting.

To assist the Euroferry Olympia that caught fire in Greek waters near Corfu, a team of twelve experts is currently being mobilized and will depart as soon as possible to provide assistance with the fire fighting operation.



