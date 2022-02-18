2022 February 18 17:45

New Managing Director appointed for APM Terminals Yucatán

Effective February 2022, Nathalie Rush assumes the role of APM Terminals Yucatán Managing Director, for which she will – once the necessary permits are obtained - relocate to Mexico from her current location in Chennai, India, where she has been part of A.P. Moller – Maersk’s Talent and Development organisation, according to the company's release.



Nathalie takes over from incumbent Managing Director Martijn Koolen and the two will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.



Nathalie Rush has diverse background in both Human Resources and business, with more than 20 years of experience with Philips Electronics, Royal Dutch Shell and Maersk across Europe, Middle East, Asia and North America. She joined A.P. Moller - Maersk over 10 years ago in Qatar and is currently working in Chennai, India as part of the Talent and Development team.



APM Terminals Yucatán is the only container terminal in the Port of Progreso, a deep-water port on the Yucatan Peninsula in southern Mexico. The facility, operated by APM Terminals since 2016, plays an important role in linking Mexican textile and assembly operations to US markets.



About APM Terminals

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals in the company global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 11.5 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.