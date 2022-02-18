Grimaldi Group announced a system, capable of filtering the wash-water from shipboard exhaust gas cleaning systems

2022 February 18 09:20

The Grimaldi Group has now announced a system, tested and recently patented, capable of filtering the wash-water from shipboard exhaust gas cleaning systems (also known as scrubbers), according to Wartsila's release.

This innovation, finally ready for commercialization, stems from the Neapolitan group’s idea of transforming its ships into "vacuum cleaners for the sea", which collect pollutant particles and remove them from the water filtered while sailing. Open loop scrubbers, already installed on dozens of Grimaldi Group ships to clean their exhaust gases, suck enormous quantities of water every day and then return them to the sea; before doing so, the new system filters the water and captures the microplastics, preventing them from being ingested by fish and other marine organisms and entering the food chain.

The first company to obtain the non-exclusive license for the development and marketing of the new system is Wärtsilä, a world leader in technologies for the marine and energy industries. The microplastic filter will be an integral feature of the future wash-water treatment systems produced by the Finnish group.






