2022 February 18 12:21

PIL launches new service between China and Australia - Sino Australia Express

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has announced a new weekly express service connecting China and Australia. The new service, known as Sino Australia Express (SAE), will commence on 10 March 2022 from Qingdao, according to the company's release.

SAE aims to augment PIL’s existing services connecting China with Australia, and is served by a consortium of six vessels with an average capacity of 3900 TEUs, jointly deployed by PIL, T.S. Lines, Yang Ming and Sea Lead Shipping.



The ports of call for the new SAE service are: Qingdao – Shanghai – Nansha – Shekou – Sydney – Melbourne – Brisbane – Qingdao.