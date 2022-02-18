- Home
2022 February 18 11:10
GTT obtains tank design order for four new LNG Carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering
GTT has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of four new LNGCs on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Maran Gas Maritime, according to GTT's release.
As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.
Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2025.
