2022 February 18 11:10

GTT obtains tank design order for four new LNG Carriers from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

GTT has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of four new LNGCs on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Maran Gas Maritime, according to GTT's release.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third and fourth quarters of 2025.